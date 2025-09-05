Ralph "Pop- Pop" Bucci’s New Book, "Santa Paws: The Cat Who Saved Christmas," Follows a Young Boy and His Cat Who Come to the Rescue When Christmas is in Jeopardy
New Bern, NC, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ralph "Pop- Pop" Bucci, a loving family man who was born and raised in a rural New Jersey town, has completed his most recent book, “Santa Paws: The Cat Who Saved Christmas”: a charming story that centers around a young boy and his cat who manage to save Christmas when is seems the holiday may not arrive.
“My orange tabby cat and littermate, Morris (Town) Bucci, was the inspiration I used to create and tell my granddaughter, Katie, an off-the-cuff story about a boy and his cat, Santa Paws, and how he saved Christmas during one of the worst snowstorms in Alaska during the winter of 1974,” writes Bucci.
“While telling her the story, I carefully detailed all the nuances that kept her attention over forty-five minutes, not too bad for an eight-year-old to keep an interest.
“I used her desire of wanting to know more and focus on everything from including comedy, drama, fantasy, and determination to save Hunter’s missing parents and overcome a hopeless situation until Santa Paws led the way and brought them to Santa Claus to ask for his help.
“This led the way for me to research and write this story injecting fact, fiction, fantasy, and reality to create the most believable story, including a sequel teaser to hunt for a lost civilization and treasure.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ralph "Pop- Pop" Bucci’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling Christmas adventure that will keep them spellbound with each turn of the page. With a host of colorful characters and an unforgettable adventure, “Santa Paws: The Cat Who Saved Christmas” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved new addition to any family Christmas traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Santa Paws: The Cat Who Saved Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
