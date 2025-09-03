UpKeep Launches Nova AI Agent to Automate Maintenance Workflows
UpKeep launched Nova, an AI agent that analyzes maintenance data, interprets what needs attention, and automatically executes tasks like creating work orders and assigning technicians. Unlike traditional AI tools that only provide recommendations, Nova completes entire workflows through natural language interaction. Nova is available now with credit-based pricing that charges when Nova takes action.
Los Angeles, CA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UpKeep, a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) provider, today announced the launch of UpKeep Nova, an AI-powered agent that analyzes maintenance data, interprets what needs attention, and automatically executes tasks within existing workflows.
Nova operates as an always-on maintenance teammate that can answer questions about equipment, create work orders, assign tasks, and update records through natural language interaction. The AI agent is embedded directly into UpKeep's core platform, with no separate setup or training required.
AI That Completes the Full Maintenance Workflow
"Maintenance teams generate significant amounts of data but often lack the time to analyze it effectively," said Ryan Chan, CEO of UpKeep. "Nova addresses this challenge by continuously monitoring maintenance data and taking appropriate actions based on predefined parameters and historical patterns."
Analyze – Nova reviews complete CMMS history, asset records, and maintenance patterns in seconds, providing instant access to any information across the system.
Interpret – The AI understands what data means in context, identifying patterns, root causes, and priorities rather than simply retrieving information.
Act – Nova creates work orders, assigns tasks to appropriate technicians, orders parts, and updates records automatically based on its analysis.
Users can interact with Nova through conversational queries such as "What equipment needs attention this week?" or "Show me the maintenance history for Pump 247." The AI responds with both information and immediate action, creating relevant work orders and assignments without additional manual steps.
Key capabilities include:
• Automated work order generation based on equipment data analysis and maintenance schedules
• Natural language querying of maintenance records, asset history, and operational data
• Intelligent task assignment based on technician skills, availability, and workload
• Predictive maintenance recommendations derived from historical performance data
• Compliance tracking for safety inspections and regulatory requirements
Available Now with Credit-Based Pricing
Nova is available immediately to UpKeep customers through a credit-based pricing model. Unlike traditional per-user licensing, organizations pay when Nova takes action, with typical interactions consuming 2-15 credits depending on complexity.
"This pricing approach aligns costs with actual value delivered," said Ryan Chan. "Teams can start small and scale based on results, without the barrier of per-user fees that limit AI adoption."
The launch follows UpKeep's continued expansion in the industrial maintenance software market, where the company serves manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and facility management organizations. Nova is available immediately to existing UpKeep customers.
See It in Action
UpKeep will demonstrate Nova capabilities during a live webinar on September 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM PDT: Register for the Webinar
Learn how Nova transforms maintenance operations from reactive to proactive: Nova Launch Video
Ready to see how AI can complete your maintenance workflows? Contact your UpKeep account representative or visit upkeep.com/nova to learn more.
About UpKeep
Founded in 2014, UpKeep provides cloud-based maintenance management software designed for the deskless workforce. The platform serves thousands of organizations across manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and facilities management industries.
For more information, visit upkeep.com.
About UpKeep
Founded in 2014, UpKeep provides cloud-based maintenance management software designed for the deskless workforce. The platform serves thousands of organizations across manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and facilities management industries.
For more information, visit upkeep.com.
Multimedia
Introducing UpKeep Nova: AI That Runs Your Maintenance for You
See Nova AI in action: control maintenance data with just your voice. Watch as Nova pulls work orders, prioritizes by urgency, updates due dates, estimates completion times, and assigns tasks to technicians—all through conversation. Turn maintenance chaos into clarity in minutes.
