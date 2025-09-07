QNAP QHora Routers Now Support IPS, Enhancing Ransomware Defense with No License Fees
Taipei, Taiwan, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today announced that its high-speed QHora series routers — QHora-301W, QHora-322, and QHora-321 — support Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) functionality in firmware version 2.6.0. The feature is currently license-free, enabling businesses to strengthen their first line of defense against ransomware attacks simply by enabling the QuWAN SD-WAN service.
The QHora series integrates 2.5GbE and 10GbE high-speed networking with IPS signature-based detection and real-time blocking. With an automatically updated threat database, QHora routers promptly intercept viruses, trojans, and intrusion attempts, providing proactive protection to help organizations combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
"Many SMBs face challenges adopting advanced security measures due to licensing costs,” said Chun-Yu Chen, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “By introducing IPS to the QHora series without licensing barriers, we aim to help businesses cost-effectively strengthen their perimeter network security.”
In addition to IPS, QHora series routers include a comprehensive suite of security and routing management features:
▪️L3/L7 Firewall: Supports Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) for granular application-layer protection.
▪️GeoIP Blocking and Web Content Filtering: Blocks high-risk regional traffic and safeguards internal browsing activities.
▪️QoS, VLAN, and Policy Routing: Meets the needs of advanced network configurations.
When combined with the QNAP QuWAN SD-WAN solution, QHora routers not only support interconnection between QNAP devices, but can also connect to third-party brand routers via Route-based IPsec VPN. This enables businesses to securely link headquarters with branch offices, achieving encrypted and stable cross-site data transmissions. QNAP will continue expanding the security capabilities of the QHora series to help SMBs build a high-speed, secure, and easy-to-manage modern network infrastructure.
To learn more about IPS and other security features offered by QHora with QuWAN, please visit: https://www.qnap.com/go/software/quwan.
