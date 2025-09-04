Ritu Raj: String Theory at Jarrow & Goodman

Jarrow & Goodman presents String Theory, a solo exhibition by Ritu Raj, September 13 – October 13, 2025, in West Hollywood. Known for his radical use of string instead of brushes, Raj transforms the canvas into a stage of rhythm, texture, and chance. His works, already entering major collections, balance control and release with organic, kinetic energy. String Theory marks a pivotal moment in Raj’s career and a rare chance for collectors to engage early.