Ritu Raj: String Theory at Jarrow & Goodman
Jarrow & Goodman presents String Theory, a solo exhibition by Ritu Raj, September 13 – October 13, 2025, in West Hollywood. Known for his radical use of string instead of brushes, Raj transforms the canvas into a stage of rhythm, texture, and chance. His works, already entering major collections, balance control and release with organic, kinetic energy. String Theory marks a pivotal moment in Raj’s career and a rare chance for collectors to engage early.
Ritu Raj: String Theory
September 13 – October 13, 2025
Jarrow & Goodman, West Hollywood
Jarrow & Goodman is pleased to announce String Theory, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Ritu Raj, on view from September 13 through October 13, 2025.
Raj has rapidly emerged as a distinct voice in contemporary abstraction, garnering attention for his radical rethinking of painterly process. Using string rather than traditional brushes, he converts the canvas into a site of both choreography and chance. Each work balances control and release, intention and accident—yielding compositions alive with rhythm, texture, and a kinetic energy that feels at once organic and otherworldly.
For collectors attuned to new currents in abstraction, this exhibition marks a pivotal moment. Raj’s paintings are already entering prominent private collections in Los Angeles and beyond, signaling an artist whose trajectory is accelerating toward broader recognition. String Theory provides a rare opportunity to engage with works that may come to define an early turning point in his career.
Michael Goodman, President of MRG Fine Art & Partner at Jarrow & Goodman, observes, “Collectors respond to authenticity, and Ritu’s work is pure authenticity. His process is raw, inventive, and deeply human. String Theory will stand as a cornerstone exhibition for him, and those who collect from it will help shape the arc of his legacy.”
Exhibition Details
Dates: September 13 – October 13, 2025
Opening Reception: September 13, 7:30 – 10:30 PM
Venue: Jarrow & Goodman, 8825 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
RSVP: https://partiful.com/e/oMFxX7Df6MDE7OHEWOo9 Contact: contact@jarrowandgoodman.com
Ritu Raj
https://www.rituart.com/
ritu@rituart.com
