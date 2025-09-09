Author Prentis L. Caudill’s New Book, "Passion of a Silhouette," is a Collection of Passionate Poems That Celebrate the True Beauty of God’s Design
Recent release “Passion of a Silhouette” from Page Publishing author Prentis L. Caudill is an extraordinary and thought-provoking collection of faith-based poems that highlight the beauty of God’s design.
Sanford, ME, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prentis L. Caudill, who moved to Maine in the summer of 1992, has completed his new book, “Passion of a Silhouette”: a collection of stirring and emotional poems that center God.
Author Prentis L. Caudil entered Ellsworth High School in 1992, where he was recognized as a bright student with learning disabilities. These poems are his testimony. Prentis has indeed found the strength to see the bare bones of human suffering and still dare to love.
In his first body of poems and short stories, he slowly opens his world up to readers to reflect the love and understanding of his caring sister, leading readers to other poems full of angels. Prentis has a deep faith in Christ, which readers can discover for themselves in this body of poems of love and passion.
This enthralling collection features works including “Love Lasts Forever,” “Run with Me,” “We Are Only Angels Heading to the Sea,” “Our Shadows, Our Selves,” “His Beating Heart Consume,” “Love of Endless Play,” “My Lover Depression,” “Cascading from a Spring,” “Snow,” “Into Passion We Flee,” “A True Lover’s Kiss,” “As,” “Mushrooms,” “Her Love Hides,” “Her Love and Endless Tide,” “Fallen Angels,” “Wet Souls,” Beautiful,” “Angel,” “Come Only from My Sister, Lois Caudill,” “Horrify,” “Love Lasts Forever,” “Babe,” “Black Beauty,” “The Dream,” “Ants,” and many more.
Published by Page Publishing, Prentis L. Caudill’s faith-affirming work invites readers to strengthen their faith in God as they experience the beauty of God’s creation from the author’s perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Passion of a Silhouette” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
