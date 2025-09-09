Author Eric Skaja’s New Book, "Buried Alive," Follows a Doctor Who Must Find the Source of an Illness Circulating a Research Team That Has Unearthed a Mysterious Corpse

Recent release “Buried Alive” from Page Publishing author Eric Skaja is a compelling novel that centers around doctor Robert Thornton, who is called in to consult on a mysterious illness that has circulated amongst a group of researchers. Upon his arrival, Dr. Thornton discovers the team has uncovered a 175 year old corpse, and must use the corpse’s journal to discover the source of this disease.