Author Eric Skaja’s New Book, "Buried Alive," Follows a Doctor Who Must Find the Source of an Illness Circulating a Research Team That Has Unearthed a Mysterious Corpse
Recent release “Buried Alive” from Page Publishing author Eric Skaja is a compelling novel that centers around doctor Robert Thornton, who is called in to consult on a mysterious illness that has circulated amongst a group of researchers. Upon his arrival, Dr. Thornton discovers the team has uncovered a 175 year old corpse, and must use the corpse’s journal to discover the source of this disease.
Grayslake, IL, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eric Skaja, who currently resides with his wife in Grayslake, Illinois, has completed his new book, “Buried Alive”: a thrilling mystery that follows a doctor’s attempts to uncover the source of a tuberculosis outbreak amongst a group of researchers that have made a startling discovery.
“The story began on October 16, 2021,” writes Skaja. “A young doctor (Robert Thornton) is living in seclusion in Northern Canada on the shores of Hudson Bay when he receives a call from his best friend (William Cannell) requesting his help. Some members of his research crew have come down with some sort of mysterious illness, and he wants to fly his friend in to treat them. Dr. Thornton reluctantly agrees.
“Upon his arrival at the campsite, the doctor is introduced to the five-member research crew, of which two of them are bedridden with fever and chills. After his initial consultation with the patients, Bill tells his friend the exciting news about their discovery. They have discovered a 175-year-old frozen corpse, one of the missing members of the Franklin expedition. Inside the hands of the dead man, they discovered a journal in the guise of letters to the man’s fiancée. However, one puzzling detail of his presence remains unclear: the man was buried alive.
“Through his work, Dr. Thornton discovers the sick members of the research crew have contracted tuberculosis. Upon further research, he discovers the initial source of the disease. Desperate for answers, Dr. Thornton begins to delve into the journal, but he discovers much more than he bargains for.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Skaja’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this engaging mystery, where old secrets come to live during Dr. Thornton’s investigation. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Buried Alive” is a mesmerizing page-turner that will keep readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Buried Alive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
