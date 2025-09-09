Author Fred Rapp’s New Book, "What’s Missing?" is a Faith-Affirming Book on a Mission to Spread the Love of God to All Readers
Recent release “What’s Missing?” from Covenant Books author Fred Rapp is a thought-provoking work that encourages readers to open their hearts to God’s endless love.
New York, NY, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fred Rapp, who lives in Springfield, Missouri with his wife, has completed his new book, “What’s Missing?”: a compelling work that reminds readers about the endless love from God the Father.
Author Fred Rapp has a bachelor’s degree in theology and has ministered in many different capacities for the last five decades. He is the author of “You Are Created to Be Loved.” The Father has put this message on Fred’s heart and desires that all Christians know about the Father’s love.
Rapp writes, “We have the truth of salvation by grace, not of works. We have the truth that we are to be water baptized for the remission of sins, to be buried with Christ, and to rise unto new life. We have the truth of the baptism of the Holy Spirit. Jesus said that you will receive power after the Holy Spirit comes upon you. We understand that faith cometh by hearing the Word of God. We know that without faith, it is impossible to please God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fred Rapp’s new book inspires readers to experience the everlasting love of God. The revelation of the book is God wants to agape us so we can agape Him, and live a life fulfilling the two greatest commandments, Matthew 22:37-40. Both places the English word translated love the Greek word is agape divine love not human.
Readers can purchase “What’s Missing?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
