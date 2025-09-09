Author Mark Holowko’s New Book, “The Owl of Evanlore: Volume 2: The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon,” Follows a Wise Owl’s Mysterious Encounter with an Ancient Dragon

Recent release “The Owl of Evanlore: Volume 2: The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Holowko is a captivating fantasy adventure that follows Delta, a wise owl living on planet Terra, who encounters an ancient dragon. As the dragon parses through the owl’s memories telepathically, details are revealed of how he left Earth.