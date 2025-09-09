Author Mark Holowko’s New Book, “The Owl of Evanlore: Volume 2: The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon,” Follows a Wise Owl’s Mysterious Encounter with an Ancient Dragon
Recent release “The Owl of Evanlore: Volume 2: The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Holowko is a captivating fantasy adventure that follows Delta, a wise owl living on planet Terra, who encounters an ancient dragon. As the dragon parses through the owl’s memories telepathically, details are revealed of how he left Earth.
Surprise, AZ, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Holowko, who lives in Arizona with his wife and their cats, has completed his new book, “The Owl of Evanlore: Volume 2: The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon”: a stirring tale that delves into the ancient owl Delta’s past, including his adventures that brought him from Earth to the advanced planet of Terra.
“The story of the mysterious owl is explained along with a frightening encounter with a thousand-year-old dragon,” writes Holowko. “Here is an excerpt from the first book, ‘The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon’:
“‘I’m not even from planet Terra. I am originally from planet Earth. Not to mention how I traveled here—that’s a story in itself.’
“Here is that story!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Holowko’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Delta’s origin story, revealing how he came to live on Terra alongside his beloved princess. The second in the author’s “The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon” series, “The Owl of Evanlore” is sure to delight readers of all ages, blending together fantasy and science to deliver a magnificent, spellbinding story.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Owl of Evanlore: Volume 2: The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
