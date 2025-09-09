Eunice W. Gitagia’s Newly Released "The Lazy Christian-Believer" is a Thought-Provoking Call to Spiritual Diligence and Wholehearted Devotion to God

“The Lazy Christian-Believer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eunice W. Gitagia urges believers to recognize the dangers of spiritual complacency, encouraging an active, obedient walk with God in the face of temptation and distraction.