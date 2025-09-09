Eunice W. Gitagia’s Newly Released "The Lazy Christian-Believer" is a Thought-Provoking Call to Spiritual Diligence and Wholehearted Devotion to God
“The Lazy Christian-Believer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eunice W. Gitagia urges believers to recognize the dangers of spiritual complacency, encouraging an active, obedient walk with God in the face of temptation and distraction.
Federal Way, WA, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Lazy Christian-Believer” a compelling exploration of how spiritual laziness can hinder one’s relationship with God and jeopardize eternal destiny, is the creation of published author, Eunice W. Gitagia.
Gitagia shares, “God in His infinite wisdom has always talked about laziness so many times in the bible. He has always known the dangers of laziness among His children and that is why He has warned us over and over the dangers of being lazy. Laziness can be the determining factor of going to heaven and to hell; how? By not being in line with the Word of God, by not understanding the move of God and ending up disobeying what God wants from us hence ending up as a sinner and going to hell. With this day and age, we really need to be careful about our walk with God because the devil is very busy with all he has trying to frustrate us into disobedience to God, into unbelief of the power of God and who God is through means like laziness. Let us be aware of the devil's ways and be very careful in our walk/salvation so that when we stand before God in judgement it won't be to be sent to hell but to reign with Him in eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eunice W. Gitagia’s new book delivers a heartfelt warning and practical encouragement to pursue an intentional, faithful walk with the Lord.
Consumers can purchase “The Lazy Christian-Believer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lazy Christian-Believer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
