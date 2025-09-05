STS Defence Welcomes 2025 Graduate Cohort, Reinforcing Commitment to UK Engineering Innovation
STS Defence is proud to welcome the 2025 cohort of university graduates, marking the beginning of their professional careers within the organisation.
Gosport, United Kingdom, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This initiative is part of STS Defence’s continued investment in shaping the future of engineering through its structured graduate scheme, launched in 2024. The programme exemplifies the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing UK engineering, nurturing emerging talent, and delivering forward-thinking, sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
As these graduates transition from academia to industry, they bring with them a fresh perspective, energy, and a drive for innovation. The scheme is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, enabling participants to work on high-impact projects alongside experienced engineers. Through hands-on experience in advanced technologies, systems integration, and collaborative problem-solving, graduates will develop the technical and professional skills essential for a successful career in engineering.
Sean Scott, Head of Human Resources at STS Defence, commented; “We are delighted to welcome our 2025 graduate intake. This marks the start of an exciting and meaningful journey, where each graduate will contribute to projects that shape the future of engineering. They represent the next generation of talent, and we are fully intent on supporting their development and growth every step of the way.”
