Rochelle Alves’s Newly Released "The World That Was Perfect Genesis" is a Beautifully Illustrated Retelling of the Book of Genesis Designed to Inspire Young Readers
“The World That Was Perfect Genesis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rochelle Alves is a captivating children’s resource that blends vibrant illustrations, engaging storytelling, and thought-provoking questions to help young readers understand and remember the biblical narrative from creation to Joseph’s story.
New York, NY, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The World That Was Perfect Genesis”: a colorful, faith-filled exploration of the book of Genesis designed for children and families. “The World That Was Perfect Genesis” is the creation of published author, Rochelle Alves, the daughter of missionaries Peter and Nancy Haase, who was born in Brazil and lived there until age fifteen before moving to the United States. Now residing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, she is married to Weliton Alves and has three sons—Mathew, Neal, and Dylan. A lifelong lover of art and writing, Rochelle felt called by God to create books that help children learn about the Bible in an engaging way. Her mission is to inspire kids to know and remember biblical truths, connect with its characters, and develop a lasting passion for God’s Word.
Alves shares, “From Genesis 1 through 50, experience the wonders of creation, the sadness of the Fall, the love of Jacob, the heart-change in Judah, and so much more. It is written in a fun and easy-to-understand way, complete with over two hundred illustrations and plenty of questions to ensure complete comprehension for the reader. Whether your child has an extensive understanding of the Bible or none whatsoever, this book will ensure that they have a fun time reading it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rochelle Alves’s new book offers an inviting and interactive approach to Bible learning, making it an excellent tool for parents, teachers, and ministry leaders who want to spark a lifelong love for Scripture in children.
Consumers can purchase “The World That Was Perfect Genesis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The World That Was Perfect Genesis”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
