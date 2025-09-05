Rochelle Alves’s Newly Released "The World That Was Perfect Genesis" is a Beautifully Illustrated Retelling of the Book of Genesis Designed to Inspire Young Readers

“The World That Was Perfect Genesis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rochelle Alves is a captivating children’s resource that blends vibrant illustrations, engaging storytelling, and thought-provoking questions to help young readers understand and remember the biblical narrative from creation to Joseph’s story.