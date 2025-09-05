Otis H. Timmerman’s Newly Released "The Rest of My Life" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith, Love, and Personal Transformation
“The Rest of My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Otis H. Timmerman is a heartfelt memoir that shares the author’s spiritual rebirth, the love of his family, and his mission to spread the message of Jesus Christ.
Columbia, SC, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Rest of My Life”: a moving and personal reflection on the power of faith, love, and divine purpose. “The Rest of My Life” is the creation of published author, Otis H. Timmerman, who completed four years at University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in business management. He completed thirty years as counselor and retired. He attended several other universities associated with his job as a VOC rehab counselor for extended education.
Timmerman shares, “I am a born-again and a very happy person. I was married to Norma, my dearest, for seventy years, from 1953 to 2023.
We have four daughters and one son. Our daughter Allison Otis is deceased, and Jess, our son, is deceased. Chrissy, Jessica, and Paige are doing well. When Jess died, I could not let him go, and I no longer believed in God. One memory in 1983 was God speaking to me, saying, “Your little boy Jess is in heaven. Go on with your life.”
I saw what I call starlight out the bedroom ceiling!
I got up fully knowing and loving God and began receiving music and lyrics from and about God. The last person I sang to and shared my testimony with was a stock boy a few days ago in Family Dollar, and I sang to a kind man I met in Macy’s department store a few weeks ago.
I consider myself a divine visitor now and want this book to introduce our Savior, Jesus, to others. Hallelujah.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Otis H. Timmerman’s new book is a powerful testimony of resilience, spiritual awakening, and the joy of spreading God's message.
Consumers can purchase “The Rest of My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rest of My Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
