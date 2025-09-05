Katie Stoller’s Newly Released "When Someday You Ask" is a Heartfelt and Faith-Driven Story of Adoption, Love, and the Unbreakable Bond Between Mother and Child
“When Someday You Ask” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie Stoller is a touching narrative that explores the emotional landscape of adoption with warmth, compassion, and unwavering love, offering comfort to children and families alike.
Fort Madison, IA, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “When Someday You Ask”: a tender and emotionally rich tale that brings comfort, connection, and clarity to children navigating the journey of adoption. “When Someday You Ask” is the creation of published author, Katie Stoller, a devoted wife, mother of five, and follower of Christ who was inspired by her own adoption journey and experience as a foster and adoptive parent to write a heartfelt book about adoption. With the goal of helping adopted children feel loved, supported, and understood, she offers a story that speaks to both children and adults. In her free time, Katie enjoys camping, painting, playing the piano, and making memories with her family.
Katie Stoller shares, “This is the touching tale of a precious young girl with a unique story. Adopted into a loving family, she and her mother navigate through a range of emotions, embracing both the joys and sorrows, and confronting them together. Throughout this story, she discovers reassurance in the constant reminder that she is cherished, never alone, and truly special. This story beautifully illustrates the bond between mother and daughter as they journey through life’s ups and downs. It speaks to the universal themes of God’s love for us, of belonging, resonating deeply with anyone who has experienced the complexities of adoption or the inseparable bond between parent and child. Through their shared experiences and heartfelt moments, the girl learns invaluable lessons about resilience, acceptance, and the enduring power of love, making her journey not only challenging, but also deeply inspiring.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Stoller’s new book is a gentle yet powerful resource for adoptive families, offering comfort and encouragement while celebrating the beauty of belonging and the faith that binds us together.
Consumers can purchase “When Someday You Ask” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Someday You Ask,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
