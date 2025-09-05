Amanda L. Thompson’s Newly Released "Jesus Made Me Special" is a Heartfelt Children’s Book That Celebrates Uniqueness and the Divine Value of Every Child
“Jesus Made Me Special” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda L. Thompson is a touching narrative that fosters awareness, inclusion, and love by highlighting that all children are wonderfully made in God’s image.
Indian Trail, NC, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Made Me Special”: a compassionate and uplifting children’s book designed to help readers embrace differences and understand that every child is uniquely created by God. “Jesus Made Me Special” is the creation of published author, Amanda L. Thompson, a dedicated wife, mother, educator, and first-time author. Her experience in special needs started in the classroom and now continues as a mother, special needs volunteer, and advocate. She has an MA in autism spectrum disorder. Her education and personal experience give her the opportunity to advocate as an autism specialist for other special needs children and families. Amanda’s desire for Jesus Made Me Special is to bring awareness and acceptance to all children, no matter their differences, and for them to feel loved and special. Amanda lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with her husband and four children. Amanda enjoys sharing personal stories and life lessons through her blog on www.OurJourneytoIsaiah.com.
Thompson shares, “This book was inspired by my children, and specifically my son, who has autism spectrum disorder. Jesus Made Me Special was written to bring awareness, acceptance, and love to all children. The heart of this book is to show that every child is uniquely made in the image of God. Each child described in the story was made special by Jesus. We are all different, and that’s what makes us special.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda L. Thompson’s new book is an invaluable tool for families, educators, and ministry leaders seeking to instill values of compassion, faith, and inclusion in young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Made Me Special” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Made Me Special,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
