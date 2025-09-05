Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s Newly Released "Fifty Niftier Poems" is a Witty and Reflective Collection of Poetry Inspired by Life, Faith, and Joy
“Fifty Niftier Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgar Alan Ongtengco is a charming follow-up to his previous poetry collection, offering a thoughtful blend of humor, faith, and introspection in fifty new poems that inspire and entertain.
Johnson City, TN, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Fifty Niftier Poems”: a delightful and engaging collection of verse that balances whimsy with wisdom. “Fifty Niftier Poems” is the creation of published author, Edgar Alan Ongtengco, a physician, musician, and author whose works are deeply inspired by his Christian faith, family, and life experiences. His literary journey includes five books, notably two poetry collections. His first book, Karma, was a collaboration with his late mother, followed by The Eighth Day, a sci-fi/religious novel exploring end-times. He later published Fifty Nifty Poems, a blend of light and serious reflections on life, and his latest, My Last Blip in Time, which prompts introspection on faith and purpose through the lens of a modern-day Doubting Thomas.
An accomplished pianist and violinist, Dr. O began his musical training in the Philippines at age five and has released four classical/pop albums. His performances span prestigious venues including the Vatican, Steinway Piano Gallery of Detroit, and the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.
Ongtengco shares, “Nothing is more nifty than FIFTY NIFTY POEMS except, maybe, FIFTY NIFTIER POEMS! You be the judge.
Yes, fifty more thought-provoking poems—from humorous to solemn—to both entertain and challenge the reader.
Why? Because it’s fun. And niftier.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s new book is a captivating poetic journey that invites readers to reflect, laugh, and ponder the beauty of life and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Fifty Niftier Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fifty Niftier Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
