Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s Newly Released "Fifty Niftier Poems" is a Witty and Reflective Collection of Poetry Inspired by Life, Faith, and Joy

“Fifty Niftier Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgar Alan Ongtengco is a charming follow-up to his previous poetry collection, offering a thoughtful blend of humor, faith, and introspection in fifty new poems that inspire and entertain.