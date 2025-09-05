William Ellis’s Newly Released "Worship Me and Keep My Commandments" is a Passionate Call to Deepen Spiritual Worship and Experience True Communion with God
“Worship Me and Keep my Commandments: The words in this message tell you who I am.” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Ellis is a compelling spiritual guide rooted in biblical teachings and personal revelation, inviting readers to embrace worship in the Spirit as a transformative encounter with God.
Marshall, AR, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Worship Me and Keep my Commandments: The words in this message tell you who I am.”, a powerful expression of divine calling and a heartfelt invitation to experience authentic spiritual worship, is the creation of published author, William Ellis.
Ellis shares, “With truth & wisdom, anyone can be a true worshipper.
I give you by the words of Jesus, how he gave us the ability to bring our being born of the spirit into a great spiritual worship that God will see and visit. So rejoice and enter the open door and know the freedom to learn how to worship by the spirit for many doors all across the world have been shut so hard that no one can open them but believers, who carries the Messiah’s open door with them.
The reader will find in my message words God spoke by the gift of tongues to a group of spirit worshippers in 1984 and I give you the words God spoke by the gift of tongues to a Spirit-filled congregation this pass June 26th in Marshall, Arkansas that has a very important meaning to them.
I will boldly teach what it’s like to be free to worship in the Spirit. I will describe what will happen while worshipping and you will learned why Jesus tells us he will be there to worship with us and I will show the physical actions of joy believers will experience worshipping by the Spirit.
I will give you wisdom to understand why Jesus tells us, “I am the way, the truth and the light and no one can come to God except by believing in me.”
I’m telling you personally, the sensation the Spirit gives while worshipping by the Spirit is unbelievable and believe me, you will quickly learn there is nothing that exists in this world that can copy the Spirit feeling you will feel when God’s spirit enters your worship and leaves a message.
So I, William Gaillard Ellis Jr challenge you to find the truth in my message subscribing these words from Jesus, “God is Spirit and those that worship him must worship him by the Spirit” and learn what it is like to become a true worshipper and with love meet the spirit of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Ellis’s new book is a bold and heartfelt journey into the joy and revelation of worshipping in the Spirit, grounded in Scripture and personal encounters with the divine.
Consumers can purchase “Worship Me and Keep my Commandments: The words in this message tell you who I am.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Worship Me and Keep my Commandments: The words in this message tell you who I am.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ellis shares, “With truth & wisdom, anyone can be a true worshipper.
I give you by the words of Jesus, how he gave us the ability to bring our being born of the spirit into a great spiritual worship that God will see and visit. So rejoice and enter the open door and know the freedom to learn how to worship by the spirit for many doors all across the world have been shut so hard that no one can open them but believers, who carries the Messiah’s open door with them.
The reader will find in my message words God spoke by the gift of tongues to a group of spirit worshippers in 1984 and I give you the words God spoke by the gift of tongues to a Spirit-filled congregation this pass June 26th in Marshall, Arkansas that has a very important meaning to them.
I will boldly teach what it’s like to be free to worship in the Spirit. I will describe what will happen while worshipping and you will learned why Jesus tells us he will be there to worship with us and I will show the physical actions of joy believers will experience worshipping by the Spirit.
I will give you wisdom to understand why Jesus tells us, “I am the way, the truth and the light and no one can come to God except by believing in me.”
I’m telling you personally, the sensation the Spirit gives while worshipping by the Spirit is unbelievable and believe me, you will quickly learn there is nothing that exists in this world that can copy the Spirit feeling you will feel when God’s spirit enters your worship and leaves a message.
So I, William Gaillard Ellis Jr challenge you to find the truth in my message subscribing these words from Jesus, “God is Spirit and those that worship him must worship him by the Spirit” and learn what it is like to become a true worshipper and with love meet the spirit of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Ellis’s new book is a bold and heartfelt journey into the joy and revelation of worshipping in the Spirit, grounded in Scripture and personal encounters with the divine.
Consumers can purchase “Worship Me and Keep my Commandments: The words in this message tell you who I am.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Worship Me and Keep my Commandments: The words in this message tell you who I am.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories