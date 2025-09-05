Stacy Rodgers’s Newly Released “Bad, Bad Bianca: In Bianca Learns a Lesson” is a Charming and Engaging Children’s Tale About Mischief, Family Life, and Personal Growth

“Bad, Bad Bianca: In Bianca Learns a Lesson” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacy Rodgers is a delightful story that follows a spirited young girl as she navigates the ups and downs of childhood, learning important lessons along the way.