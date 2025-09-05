Stacy Rodgers’s Newly Released “Bad, Bad Bianca: In Bianca Learns a Lesson” is a Charming and Engaging Children’s Tale About Mischief, Family Life, and Personal Growth
“Bad, Bad Bianca: In Bianca Learns a Lesson” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacy Rodgers is a delightful story that follows a spirited young girl as she navigates the ups and downs of childhood, learning important lessons along the way.
San Diego, CA, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Bad, Bad Bianca: In Bianca Learns a Lesson,” a heartwarming and humorous children’s book that captures the challenges and adventures of growing up, is the creation of published author, Stacy Rodgers.
Rodgers shares, “Trouble seems to always find rambunctious Bianca as she grows up in a multicultural family in San Diego. She dreams of one day becoming a world-renowned prima ballerina-gymnast. She has a little sister and baby brother who always seem to get in her way. Through her mishap adventures, she learns a lesson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacy Rodgers’s new book offers young readers an entertaining and meaningful story about learning from mistakes and understanding the importance of family, dreams, and growth.
Consumers can purchase “Bad, Bad Bianca: In Bianca Learns a Lesson” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bad, Bad Bianca: In Bianca Learns a Lesson,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
