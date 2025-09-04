DJ Hustle Brings the Energy & Sound to Newport Beach Chamber Sunset Mixer, Marriott Newport Beach Bayview – August 28, 2024
Newport Beach, CA, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted its August Sunset Mixer at the beautiful Marriott Newport Beach Bayview, where members and guests gathered for an evening of networking, connections, and unforgettable vibes. Setting the tone for the night was none other than DJ Hustle, who delivered the perfect soundtrack to match the stunning bayfront backdrop.
From the moment attendees arrived, DJ Hustle kept the energy high, blending smooth lounge beats with lively mixes that encouraged conversation, connection, and celebration. His ability to read the crowd and provide the right vibe at the right time ensured the mixer was both professional and full of energy.
"When people come together to connect, the music has to match the energy of the room. My job is to create that flow and keep the vibe alive," said DJ Hustle.
The event drew more than 150 business professionals, with DJ Hustle’s curated sound adding a layer of sophistication and fun to one of Newport Beach’s premier networking traditions.
DJ Hustle is no stranger to high-profile events. From luxury weddings and corporate galas to red carpet premieres and community mixers, he continues to prove why he’s the DJ of choice across Los Angeles, Orange County, Las Vegas, and beyond.
For bookings, media inquiries, or to elevate your next corporate event with DJ Hustle, visit DJHustle.com
About DJ Hustle:
DJ Hustle is a celebrity DJ, actor, and entertainment brand bringing top-tier sound and energy to luxury events, corporate gatherings, weddings, premieres, and more. With national commercial appearances and high-profile performances, DJ Hustle lives by the motto: “Nothing happens without DJ Hustle®.”
Charles Johnson
310-889-5160
https://hustletv.tv
