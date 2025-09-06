Vodia Now Integrates with Microsoft Teams Presence
Burlington, MA, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce the integration of the Vodia phone system with Microsoft Teams Presence, the next step in the company’s ongoing support for Microsoft platforms. Today’s announcement follows Vodia’s recent announcement of its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
In 2024, Vodia announced its cloud PBX has been awarded Microsoft Teams Direct Routing certification for its Session Border Controller (SBC). This certification enables Teams clients to serve as communication endpoints, combining the immense feature set of Vodia’s industry-standard phone system with a seamless connection to public telephone networks (PSTN). Teams doesn’t support analog devices, and it doesn’t support some VoIP phones, so the integration of the Vodia SBC with Teams enables the connection of these devices with the Vodia PBX.
Microsoft Teams Presence
Within Teams and throughout Microsoft 365, Presence is a core component of each user’s profile. Presence indicates the current availability of the user and indicates the user’s status to other Teams users, enabling all users to see each other’s status in “nearly” real time. User status is based on activity, which is available to other Teams users and on Outlook calendars:
Available
Away
Be right back
Busy
Do not disturb
In a call
In a meeting
Offline
Presenting
The Vodia Integration with Microsoft Teams Presence
Vodia now supports integration with Microsoft Teams presence using Graph API (from version 69.5.13). When a Teams user is on a call, the extension is automatically set to DND. The Teams user’s principal username or email address is used to match against the extension's email address - this allows VoIP phones (using BLF) or a web portal to monitor the status of Teams extensions, as they will show as DND (the extension email address must match the principal username in Microsoft Teams/Office 365).
Documentation is available on the Vodia website.
Integrating with the World’s Best Business Software
Vodia is on a mission to integrate with the world’s best business software - and with the best devices. For organizations using Teams, billing software, CRMs, or industry-specific platforms, including cruising, healthcare, and hotels, Vodia is the perfect foundation for any communication ecosystem.
Contact
sales@vodia.com
+1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
