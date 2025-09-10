MagnetLABS Launches CatalogIQ™ at SHOPTALK Chicago to Redefine AI-Powered Catalog Product Content Creation at Scale
MagnetLABS debuts its next-generation CatalogIQ™ platform at SHOPTALK Chicago, showcasing the future of AI-driven product content enrichment, validation, and delivery for digital retailers, manufacturers, and marketplaces.
New York, NY, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MagnetLABS, a leader in AI-powered catalog intelligence, today announced the launch of its flagship product, CatalogIQ™, at SHOPTALK Chicago. Built for modern digital retailers, manufacturers, and marketplace operators, CatalogIQ™ introduces a unified platform for generating, validating, and optimizing product content at industrial scale.
The launch at SHOPTALK signals a turning point for the retail tech space, where traditional content workflows are being replaced by intelligent systems that blend structured data, template governance, enrichment engines, and compliance-ready outputs — all delivered through a frictionless user experience.
CatalogIQ™ features include:
- Modular Cleansing Stack for automated error detection, retry logic, and data normalization.
- Visual & Tone Template Engines to ensure brand-consistent and structurally perfect outputs.
- Catalog Enrichment leveraging trusted source graphs for intelligent content generation.
- Rules-Aware Enrichment Architecture that applies field-level logic to every SKU.
- Export-Ready Compliance Layer to meet platform-specific output requirements (Amazon, Shopify, etc.).
Early users report a reduction in time-to-market for new SKUs and significant boosts in internal search precision, SEO visibility, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).
"CatalogIQ™ is designed for the teams who live and breathe product data every day. Whether you're responsible for onboarding 1000 SKUs or 100,000, this platform gives you the confidence, control, and creative power to scale content enrichment without compromise," said Kevin Jackson, Vice President of Marketing at MagnetIQ.
The company will showcase CatalogIQ™ live at SHOPTALK Chicago, including product walkthroughs, user demos, and industry use cases across B2C, B2B, manufacturing, marketplaces, and more.
For more information, visit MagnetLAB’s homepage (search: CatalogIQ by MagnetLABS) or contact Kevin Jackson, Vice President, Marketing at kevin.jackson@magnetlabs.ai.
Contact
MagnetLABS AI - CatalogIQContact
Kevin Jackson
619-602-5328
magnetlabs.ai
San Diego, CA PST
