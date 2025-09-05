Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Loganville, Georgia
Loganville, GA, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Self Storage Loganville - Annex proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 5005 Ozora Church Road, Loganville, GA 30052. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 347 units totaling 51,575 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Loganville, Grayson, and Between.
SSL2 LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of August 28, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 5005 Ozora Church Road Loganville, GA 30052, contact our office at 470-828-2211, or email us at loganvillega@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
