Anthony Taranto’s Newly Released “Christianity vs. Psychiatry: Mental Health Mental Illness” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Mental Health
“Christianity vs. Psychiatry: Mental Health Mental Illness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony Taranto offers a personal and spiritual perspective on the challenges faced by those navigating mental health diagnoses and treatment, encouraging readers to seek hope and understanding through faith.
Philadelphia, PA, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Christianity vs. Psychiatry: Mental Health Mental Illness”: a thought-provoking exploration of faith and mental health. “Christianity vs. Psychiatry: Mental Health Mental Illness” is the creation of published author, Anthony Taranto, who grew up as a hardworking Catholic in Pennsylvania before facing a difficult spiritual and personal crisis following his parents’ divorce. Diagnosed with manic-depressive illness, he spent many years navigating the challenges of psychiatric treatment and hospitalization. Throughout his journey, he found strength and hope in his Christian faith and the Bible, which inspired him to share his story and perspectives. After relocating to Colorado, he embraced a new path focused on spiritual growth and writing books that explore the complexities of mental health and the justice system. Through his work, he encourages readers to seek understanding and find hope in their own journeys.
Taranto shares, “Jesus Christ is this world’s Lord and Savior. He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life for His followers. He told them that they were in this world but not of it. Satan is the ruler of this world, and he is the father of lies. He has been spreading his lies, ideas, and beliefs to the people of this world ever since he lied to Eve in the Garden of Eden. His ways are in direct opposition to the way of Christ. Many people develop a spiritual crisis because of this.
Satan created the mental health system for people in spiritual crisis. His priests are its psychiatrists. They take a person with a spiritual crisis and diagnose them as having a mental illness. Then they use the judicial system to have them involuntarily committed to a mental hospital where they force them to take their psychiatric medications. Psychiatrists turn human beings with problems of living into lifelong incurable mentally ill patients.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony Taranto’s new book invites readers to explore faith’s role in healing and understanding mental health challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Christianity vs. Psychiatry: Mental Health Mental Illness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christianity vs. Psychiatry: Mental Health Mental Illness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Taranto shares, “Jesus Christ is this world’s Lord and Savior. He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life for His followers. He told them that they were in this world but not of it. Satan is the ruler of this world, and he is the father of lies. He has been spreading his lies, ideas, and beliefs to the people of this world ever since he lied to Eve in the Garden of Eden. His ways are in direct opposition to the way of Christ. Many people develop a spiritual crisis because of this.
Satan created the mental health system for people in spiritual crisis. His priests are its psychiatrists. They take a person with a spiritual crisis and diagnose them as having a mental illness. Then they use the judicial system to have them involuntarily committed to a mental hospital where they force them to take their psychiatric medications. Psychiatrists turn human beings with problems of living into lifelong incurable mentally ill patients.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony Taranto’s new book invites readers to explore faith’s role in healing and understanding mental health challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Christianity vs. Psychiatry: Mental Health Mental Illness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christianity vs. Psychiatry: Mental Health Mental Illness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories