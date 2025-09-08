Abby McCone’s Newly Released “Drea and Roy and the Dazzling Dollhouse” is a Whimsical Children’s Adventure Filled with Imagination, Friendship, and Magical Surprises

“Drea and Roy and the Dazzling Dollhouse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abby McCone is a delightfully illustrated tale that takes readers on an enchanting journey where a simple day of play turns into an unforgettable miniature adventure.