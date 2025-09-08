Abby McCone’s Newly Released “Drea and Roy and the Dazzling Dollhouse” is a Whimsical Children’s Adventure Filled with Imagination, Friendship, and Magical Surprises
“Drea and Roy and the Dazzling Dollhouse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abby McCone is a delightfully illustrated tale that takes readers on an enchanting journey where a simple day of play turns into an unforgettable miniature adventure.
Farmers Branch, TX, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Drea and Roy and the Dazzling Dollhouse,” a charming and imaginative story that sweeps young readers into a playful world of wonder and discovery, is the creation of published author, Abby McCone.
Abby McCone shares, “Drea and Roy are always searching for fun things to do. They never know what they will find or where they will find it. Wishes seem to come alive and take them to magical places. On this special day, Drea’s dollhouse is just waiting for this adventure to begin!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abby McCone’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by the author’s sister, Molli Marak, and invites young readers to imagine a world where toys come alive and playtime becomes a magical adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Drea and Roy and the Dazzling Dollhouse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Drea and Roy and the Dazzling Dollhouse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
