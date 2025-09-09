Missy Hamner’s Newly Released "Kennis and His Farm Adventures" is an Inspiring and Imaginative Children’s Book Filled with Hope and Faith
“Kennis and His Farm Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Missy Hamner is a heartwarming story about a young boy’s farm adventures that encourage imagination, friendship, and hope in challenging times.
New York, NY, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Kennis and His Farm Adventures”: a captivating children’s story that blends faith, friendship, and adventure. “Kennis and His Farm Adventures” is the creation of published author, Missy Hamner, a devoted follower of God’s word, wife of 34 years, mother of five, and grandmother of five. After moving frequently during her husband’s 20-year Army career, she found community through church wherever they lived. With over 25 years of experience teaching Bible study, she continues to serve in her local church. Inspired by the tragic loss of her stepfather in 2013, Missy began developing the stories that became her first book. Written initially as weekly letters to her grandson while his father, her oldest son was deployed, these stories offer hope and encouragement during difficult times, now shared with a wider audience.
Hamner shares, “Kennis, a young boy, and his family move from his neighborhood in town to a farm that is considerably more than meets the eye. On this dirt road farm, Kennis meets friends, like Ruthie, a young girl next door, and Elda, Ruthie’s cow, in the most unexpected, unusual adventures. He seems to meet friends everywhere—in closets, fields, barns, up trees, and even in a swamp.
Kennis and His Farm Adventures will delight you and your imagination. Come along with Kennis as he learns that everything is not as it seems, his ears are not playing tricks on him, friends are not always what you expect, and hope—hope is there for all to see. Just look up!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Missy Hamner’s new book invites readers of all ages to explore a world of faith-filled adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Kennis and His Farm Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kennis and His Farm Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
