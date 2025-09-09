Eric McElroy’s Newly Released “Alpha and Omega” is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry That Reflects a Personal Journey of Faith and Redemption
“Alpha and Omega” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric McElroy is a moving compilation of spiritually inspired poems that chronicle the author's walk with God and the transformative power of divine grace in his life.
New York, NY, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Alpha and Omega”: a deeply personal and spiritually enriching collection of poems born from a life transformed by God’s grace. “Alpha and Omega” is the creation of published author, Eric McElroy, an ordinary man who has experienced God’s transformative power throughout his life. Coming from a troubled family and struggling with anger and alcoholism, he found solace in writing poetry from a young age, a gift he attributes entirely to God. Though he has no formal theological or poetic education, he has developed a layman’s understanding of the Bible through prayer, commentaries, and pastoral guidance. His poetry focuses solely on God and His work in his life. Having lived across the U.S., Eric now resides in Texas.
Eric McElroy shares, “To those who read this, I titled this book of poems Alpha and Omega for three reasons:
· These poems are about God, the Bible, and my relationship with God. In Revelation 21:6, God refers to himself as “the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end.”
· The Alpha and Omega are the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet.
· All the titles of my poems are in alphabetical order.
My hope and prayer is that you find encouragement to walk with God just a little further. Perhaps some of these poems will touch you and strengthen you in your relationship with God.
We will each stand before him someday. I hope he calls both of us good and faithful servants.
Until then, God bless and keep you in Jesus Christ with steadfast love and his strong arm. In Jesus’s mighty name, amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric McElroy’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own faith journeys and find encouragement through poetic expressions of God’s love, truth, and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Alpha and Omega” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Alpha and Omega,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
