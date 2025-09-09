Jennifer B. Workman’s Newly Released "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a Charming Tale Blending Farm Life, Imagination, and a Touch of Fairy Magic
“Emma and the Fairy Stirrups” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer B. Workman is a heartwarming children’s story that brings together the wonder of childhood imagination and the everyday joys of life on a farm, teaching kindness, creativity, and care for animals.
Pikeville, TN, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Emma and the Fairy Stirrups”: a delightful and imaginative story that brings the magic of childhood and farm life together. “Emma and the Fairy Stirrups” is the creation of published author, Jennifer B. Workman, a devoted mother of nine and grandmother, balancing her fulfilling life on a tranquil horse ranch with a passionate career in IT. Her writing is inspired by the harmony of family, nature, and technology, offering heartfelt reflections on the beauty of everyday moments and the wisdom gained from a life rich in love and purpose.
Workman shares, “Emma and the Fairy Stirrups is a delightful children’s book about two young girls, Emma and Rosie, who visit their grandma’s farm. They discover that fairies are responsible for knotting the horses’ manes to use as stirrups for nighttime rides. Every day, Grandma must brush out these knots. Emma decides to confront the fairies, asking them to brush out their “stirrups.” The fairies explain that the brushes are too big for them. Emma creates tiny brushes for the fairies, who gratefully use them, making the horses’ grooming much easier for Grandma and Emma and Rosie when they come visit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer B. Workman’s new book is a sweet and thoughtful story that inspires young readers to embrace problem-solving, generosity, and the enchantment found in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Emma and the Fairy Stirrups” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Emma and the Fairy Stirrups,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
