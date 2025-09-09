Jennifer B. Workman’s Newly Released "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a Charming Tale Blending Farm Life, Imagination, and a Touch of Fairy Magic

“Emma and the Fairy Stirrups” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer B. Workman is a heartwarming children’s story that brings together the wonder of childhood imagination and the everyday joys of life on a farm, teaching kindness, creativity, and care for animals.