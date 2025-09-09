Judy Wiedenkeller’s Newly Released "Listen for the Whisper" is a Warm and Uplifting Devotional Collection Inviting Readers to Draw Closer to Christ
“Listen for the Whisper: Heart-to-Heart Moments with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Wiedenkeller is a heartfelt compilation of devotions offering encouragement, insight, and a gentle call to hear the voice of the Shepherd.
Muskego, WI, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Listen for the Whisper: Heart-to-Heart Moments with Jesus”: a compassionate message of encouragement for those seeking to deepen their faith. Judy Wiedenkeller’s newly released “Listen for the Whisper” is a warm and uplifting devotional collection inviting readers to draw closer to Christ.
Wiedenkeller extends special thanks to Maria Valentine and Chris Bykowski for their assistance with the cover art and editing, respectively.
Judy Wiedenkeller shares, “In these thoughtful devotions, you will find the loving voice of our tender Shepherd Jesus, who said, “My sheep hear my voice, and they follow me.”
You may identify with some of the struggles, even the humor, and prayerfully find deeper insights into the Word of God.
These devotions span several decades and are a journey through a life lived. As you read through these pages, you are invited to dig deeper into the Scriptures and listen for the gentle whisper of his heart to your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Wiedenkeller’s new book offers readers a source of spiritual encouragement, blending personal reflection with biblical truth to inspire a deeper walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “Listen for the Whisper: Heart-to-Heart Moments with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Listen for the Whisper: Heart-to-Heart Moments with Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
