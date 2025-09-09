Judy Wiedenkeller’s Newly Released "Listen for the Whisper" is a Warm and Uplifting Devotional Collection Inviting Readers to Draw Closer to Christ

“Listen for the Whisper: Heart-to-Heart Moments with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Wiedenkeller is a heartfelt compilation of devotions offering encouragement, insight, and a gentle call to hear the voice of the Shepherd.