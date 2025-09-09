Josiah Smallwood’s Newly Released "The Destroyed Country" is a Thrilling Fantasy Adventure Packed with Political Intrigue and High-Stakes Conflict
“The Destroyed Country” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josiah Smallwood is an action-filled continuation of Sabtechai's Saga, weaving together the fates of two heroes as they race against time to prevent a looming catastrophe on the continent of Fortura.
Bryan, AR, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Destroyed Country”: a gripping and imaginative fantasy that continues the epic journey of friendship, betrayal, and destiny. “The Destroyed Country” is the creation of published author, Josiah Smallwood. You can visit him online at author-josiah-smallwood.com, or you could check out his Goodreads blog, Rimigafob’s Ramblings, where he posts countdown lists on bookish subjects as well as monthly updates on what he’s reading, watching, and playing.
Smallwood shares, “On the continent of Fortura, two individuals’ stories will determine what happens next. In the Raccoon Empire, Kenan the Badger has secretly been working in the prison under the care of Oharez, the princess of the Eagle Kingdom. When one of his friends, Uriah, suddenly turns up as a prisoner, he’s suddenly thrust into a new conflict that could determine the fate of his home across the sea. Meanwhile, on the other side of the continent, Prince Cephus has been caught by his family after running away and now must find a way to return to his friends. Can these two stop Sabtechai from sealing the fate of Fortura?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josiah Smallwood’s new book delivers heart-pounding plot twists, rich world-building, and compelling themes of courage, loyalty, and hope in the face of darkness.
Consumers can purchase “The Destroyed Country” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Destroyed Country,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smallwood shares, “On the continent of Fortura, two individuals’ stories will determine what happens next. In the Raccoon Empire, Kenan the Badger has secretly been working in the prison under the care of Oharez, the princess of the Eagle Kingdom. When one of his friends, Uriah, suddenly turns up as a prisoner, he’s suddenly thrust into a new conflict that could determine the fate of his home across the sea. Meanwhile, on the other side of the continent, Prince Cephus has been caught by his family after running away and now must find a way to return to his friends. Can these two stop Sabtechai from sealing the fate of Fortura?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josiah Smallwood’s new book delivers heart-pounding plot twists, rich world-building, and compelling themes of courage, loyalty, and hope in the face of darkness.
Consumers can purchase “The Destroyed Country” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Destroyed Country,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories