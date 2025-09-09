Norman Freeman Sr.’s Newly Released "Automotive Sales Curriculum" is a Comprehensive Training Guide for Mastering Professional Car Sales Techniques
“Automotive Sales Curriculum: Nefcont 10 + 2 Selling System” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Freeman Sr. is an in-depth instructional manual that teaches proven sales strategies and customer service fundamentals designed for success in the automotive industry.
Fredericksburg, VA, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Automotive Sales Curriculum: Nefcont 10 + 2 Selling System”: a detailed training resource. “Automotive Sales Curriculum: Nefcont 10 + 2 Selling System” is the creation of published author, Norman Freeman Sr., who began his career at General Motors after college and military service, rising to manage service operations in New England. He and his family purchased a multi-brand dealership in Kentucky, but it closed due to the impact of the Gulf War deployment. After moving to Virginia, Norman worked in car sales and training roles for Chrysler and Saturn, eventually buying another dealership that closed because of financial problems caused by employee misconduct. He later served as a Parts & Service director and continued training dealers before transitioning to a decade-long career as a high school teacher. Norman retired early in 2010 and then worked in government contracting for about five years.
Freeman shares, “The heart of this course is the NEFCONT 10 + 2 selling system (pronounced “Neph-Con-T”). The core is the processes used to address the needs of a person who wants to purchase a car from an organization that will provide all the security that goes with a reputable business. The below steps, the 10 + 2 selling system process, when followed to their conclusion, will produce the desired results. These steps are not finite. Each step may be redesigned by the user and shaped to produce an outcome that you may choose. The breakdown of these steps as I present them may be changed to reflect the desires of the person performing them. However, the steps as presented here represent industry standards that produce the results preferred by the majority of professionals in the industry. Follow these steps and learn the fundamentals of selling an automobile using all the techniques used by professionals in the business over the period since the end of World War II. Learn to properly meet a customer when they come to the dealership and how to talk to them in a way that helps you to understand their wants and needs. Gain an understanding of how to determine what you should tell a customer about a vehicle and how to detect if you have something he or she is interested in buying. Learn how to execute a demonstration drive using techniques promoted by all the trainers over many years of practice. Gain an understanding of how to present a price to a customer and not leave all the profit on the table. Get the fundamentals of “asking for the sale” and then carrying out the basics to deliver a vehicle working in conjunction with the other staff in the dealership.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Freeman Sr.’s new book offers automotive sales professionals a comprehensive approach to refine their skills and achieve better results.
Consumers can purchase “Automotive Sales Curriculum: Nefcont 10 + 2 Selling System” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Automotive Sales Curriculum: Nefcont 10 + 2 Selling System,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
