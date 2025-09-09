Sheron Braden’s Newly Released "The Journey of My Restoration" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Healing, Faith, and Divine Grace
“The Journey of My Restoration” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheron Braden is a deeply personal and inspiring account of overcoming emotional hardship through God’s guidance and unyielding grace.
North Richland Hills, TX, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey of My Restoration”: a heartfelt memoir of healing, faith, and divine grace. “The Journey of My Restoration” is the creation of published author, Sheron Braden, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life has been deeply shaped by her family and faith. With a foundation in both personal and professional experience, Sheron has worn many hats over the years, including roles in the public school system, as a business owner, and as vice president of a property asset management company.
Braden shares, “The Journey of My Restoration—a collective words of emotional chaos, fear, and grief that wound their way through my life. I began writing because the words in my head needed a place to land. This book is my story of struggles, inconsistencies, and the valleys and mountain peaks that came with them.
There were times when my growth felt like a seesaw, but grace was there, catching me in every bad choice, offering hope, and guiding me toward reconciliation. Though my journey often seemed like it should take longer, these are the words that captured it.
This book exposes my sorrow, my longing for a path, and my struggle to control my journey. But through it all, the Lord had already completed and sealed my journey. I only needed to ask, praise, and pray to see and hear his heart. Through my prayers and cries to Jesus, He taught me lessons I needed to learn.
My hope is that the words I’ve laid on these pages will guide you toward your own freedom in grace, blessing your journey and bringing you closer to the joy of knowing Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheron Braden’s new book offers readers an intimate reflection on personal growth and spiritual awakening, inspiring others to trust in God's plan through every trial.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of My Restoration” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of My Restoration,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
