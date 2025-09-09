Charles M. Miller’s Newly Released "The Good News: One Man’s Journey Through the Bible" is a Powerful Devotional Offering Encouragement and Clarity
“The Good News: One Man’s Journey Through the Bible: A Devotional to Bible Study: Volume One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles M. Miller is a compelling spiritual resource designed to help readers better understand Scripture through carefully curated topics and Bible references.
Milwaukee, WI, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Good News: One Man’s Journey Through the Bible: A Devotional to Bible Study: Volume One”: a powerful and heartfelt devotional offering encouragement and clarity for readers at all stages of faith. “The Good News: One Man’s Journey Through the Bible: A Devotional to Bible Study: Volume One” is the creation of published author, Charles M. Miller, a Chicago native and Gage Park High School graduate who attended the University of Illinois at Chicago and later worked as a conference coordinator for the university. After retiring, he became an independent delivery contractor in Milwaukee. Now sixty-nine, Charles reflects on a life marked by personal failures and deep regret, including strained family relationships and time spent in prison. However, it was during his lowest point that he rediscovered his faith in God. With humility, he seeks forgiveness from his children, their mothers, those he's wronged, and his readers.
Miller shares, “The work in this book was put together as a devotional to the deeply felt and wonderful study of God’s Word—the Bible. In it, through my many sources, I have arranged well over fifty topics, or subjects, if you will, along with the chapters and verses in the Bible that reflect the Bible’s view concerning these topics. As a devotional, my book is arranged for you to pick whichever topic or group of topics that interests you. My ultimate purpose in putting together this book is to help EVERYONE and ANYONE in THEIR UNDERSTANDING of THE WORD OF GOD—the Bible. Yes, from the most sinful person to the most devoted—from the most intellectual to the least capable of understanding. Yes, from the strong to the weak, my purpose is to help ANYONE and EVERYONE to read and understand the Bible. Bless you all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles M. Miller’s new book is a deeply personal and spiritually enriching guide that offers readers a practical way to engage with Scripture and grow in their relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Good News: One Man’s Journey Through the Bible: A Devotional to Bible Study: Volume One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Good News: One Man’s Journey Through the Bible: A Devotional to Bible Study: Volume One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
