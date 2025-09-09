W. Clay Jackson, MD, DipTh’s Newly Released “The Gifted Church” is a Groundbreaking Theological Work Reimagining Church Leadership Through New Testament Principles
“The Gifted Church: How an Apostolic Hermeneutic of Ecclesiology Empowers Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author W. Clay Jackson, MD, DipTh is a compelling and scholarly call to reclaim the early church's Spirit-empowered leadership model to energize today’s mission-driven communities of faith.
Arlington, TN, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Gifted Church: How an Apostolic Hermeneutic of Ecclesiology Empowers Mission”: a theologically rich and thought-provoking work that explores how New Testament church structure can reignite modern missional movements. “The Gifted Church: How an Apostolic Hermeneutic of Ecclesiology Empowers Mission” is the creation of published author, W. Clay Jackson, MD, DipTh, a clinical assistant professor of family medicine and psychiatry at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine who leads the palliative medicine program at the West Cancer Center in Memphis. He is nationally recognized for his work in neuropsychiatric care, cancer, and chronic pain. With degrees in biology, chemistry, and theology—including honors from Oxford University—he blends medical expertise with a lifelong commitment to ministry and global missions. Dr. Jackson is also a founding editor of Apostolic Review and is currently planting a church in Arlington, Tennessee. Outside of his professional roles, he enjoys the outdoors, literature, music, and treasures his role as a husband and father. He embodies the spirit of the Mid-South—where grit meets grace.
Jackson shares, “What if we’re missing something?
The New Testament describes a vibrant church—empowered by the Holy Spirit with supernatural gifts of manifestation, service, and leadership—which turned the known world upside down within three generations. But as the freedom of the operation of the Holy Spirit waned and post-apostolic leaders consolidated power within hierarchical systems, that missional momentum was truncated.
In this pivotal work, Dr. Jackson brings an Apostolic hermeneutic to the scriptures (and mountain of classical and contemporary sources) to demonstrate that this historical declension from scriptural truths began its long reversal with the Reformation, culminating in the worldwide outpouring of the Holy Spirit in the early 20th century. The restorationist impulse of the pioneers of modern Pentecostalism caused them to embrace previously neglected manifestation gifts (charismata), but did not substantially alter their ecclesiology, as they failed to fully actualize the edification gifts (domata).
Dr. Jackson details the function and characteristics of each edification gift, or speaking leadership role, within a scriptural framework of an apostolic team. He warns against excesses and abuses of power, and reminds each disciple-maker that the character of the Giver, not the characteristics of the gift, is the true determinant of our ability to serve faithfully.
This book will challenge the pastor-theologian to rethink church leadership and to reengage the whole church in the kingdom expansion that characterized early Christianity. It will provide enrichment and clarity regarding the roles of those who portray and embody various types of edification-leadership gifts. The result will be a church whose missional impulse is not outsourced to designees but internalized within each member of a Body that is equipped for service within local and global contexts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. Clay Jackson, MD, DipTh’s new book is a timely and empowering resource for those seeking to align the church’s structure with its God-ordained mission.
Consumers can purchase “The Gifted Church: How an Apostolic Hermeneutic of Ecclesiology Empowers Mission” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gifted Church: How an Apostolic Hermeneutic of Ecclesiology Empowers Mission,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
