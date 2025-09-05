Author Sidney L. Brown, PhD’s New Book, “Some Lessons Have to be Lived,” Explores the Challenges Caused by Generational Trauma That Black Youths Face in America

Recent release “Some Lessons Have to be Lived: The rise of mediocrity in an Elite Black community” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sidney L. Brown, PhD draws upon the author's lived experiences to approach topics of class, religion, low expectations, and Blackness in order to provide readers with insight into the lives of Black youths in America.