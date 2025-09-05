Author Sidney L. Brown, PhD’s New Book, “Some Lessons Have to be Lived,” Explores the Challenges Caused by Generational Trauma That Black Youths Face in America
Recent release “Some Lessons Have to be Lived: The rise of mediocrity in an Elite Black community” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sidney L. Brown, PhD draws upon the author's lived experiences to approach topics of class, religion, low expectations, and Blackness in order to provide readers with insight into the lives of Black youths in America.
Tuskegee, AL, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sidney L. Brown, PhD, who retired after a distinguished twenty-five-year career in education in Alabama, and later served as a clinical associate professor in the doctoral program in educational leadership at Lamar University, has completed his new book “Some Lessons Have to be Lived: The rise of mediocrity in an Elite Black community”: a stirring and powerful read that explores the trials that Black youths in America face, some of which are self-imposed and others which are caused by generational trauma and its lasting impacts.
Born in Tuskegee, Alabama, author Sidney L. Brown, PhD attended Tuskegee Institute High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University, where he was captain of the football team and pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., a master’s degree (ABD) from Alabama A&M University, and earned his PhD from Iowa State University. His career has encompassed roles as a high school teacher, coach, turnaround high school principal, state director of Career Technical Education, and assistant state superintendent. Since 2002, Dr. Brown has served as the CEO of Sidney’s Educational Consulting Firm, overseeing its growth and development into a leading provider of educational services in the region.
“The purpose of this book is to offer a glimpse into the impact of self-hatred and generational poverty, which is often the experience of the Black community in America,” writes the author. “The Tuskegee, Macon County, area was home to the highest number of Black millionaires within a city of its size in America, and it was known for having the most degreed Blacks with bachelor of science, masters, doctor of philosophy, nursing, doctor of medicine, and other professional degrees in the world—MBA, PAs, and MSW. Beautiful Black people came from all over the world to practice their craft at the Veterans Hospital, John A. Andrew Hospital, Macon County Hospital, and Tuskegee University. However, while writing this manuscript, this county has declined in esteemed Blacks and the general population faster than any other county in Alabama, while evolving into one of the poorest counties in the United States!
“My hope is to develop a strategic plan and create individual role models for others to follow and replicate. If we can give some direction to just one child who is not our biological child, the future will be bright.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sidney L. Brown, PhD’s engaging series will open the eyes of readers with each turn of the page, offering personal insight into the Black experience in America, and what can be done to help Black communities break free from their current struggles in modern America and the deep roots these challenges have in the past.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Some Lessons Have to be Lived: The rise of mediocrity in an Elite Black community" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
