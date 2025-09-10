Local Family-Owned Caring Excellence Expands to Provide Caring Support for Seniors at Home
Florence, KY, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Caring Excellence, a family-owned provider of non-medical in-home care, has announced the opening of its newest office in Northern Kentucky. Located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 550, in Florence, the office will serve families across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.
The Florence location marks a new chapter for Caring Excellence, which has been supporting older adults in Louisville and Lexington for more than 13 years. The agency specializes in helping seniors remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home through personalized care plans and a strong caregiver-client matching process.
“Our expansion into Northern Kentucky allows us to meet families where they are,” said co-founder Marcus O’Malley. “We want to be the local, trusted resource people can turn to when they need consistent, compassionate care for their loved ones.”
Caring Excellence focuses on hiring caregivers who bring both skill and heart to their work. Once on board, caregivers receive training, mentorship, and continuous support to ensure a high standard of care.
“Every family’s story is different,” said co-founder Sarah O’Malley. “Our role is to listen first, then create solutions that provide peace of mind and meaningful support for the people they love most.”
Beyond in-home services, the Florence team is preparing to partner with community organizations, churches, and healthcare providers to strengthen local resources for seniors and their families.
“As we grow, our commitment is not just to clients, but to the wider community,” added Marcus O’Malley. “We believe that working together creates the strongest foundation of care.”
Services available include:
• Customized care plans tailored to individual needs
• Daily living assistance such as transportation, meal support, and light housekeeping
• Memory care and companionship services
• Caregiver matching to ensure compatibility and trust
About Caring Excellence
Caring Excellence is a Kentucky-licensed, family-owned home care agency dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and relationship-driven support for older adults. With offices in Louisville, Lexington, and now Florence, Caring Excellence continues to expand its mission of delivering exceptional in-home care. Learn more at caringexcellenceathome.com/northern-kentucky-office.
Media contact
Caring Excellence
7310 Turfway Road, Suite 550
Florence, KY 41042
Website: caringexcellenceathome.com/northern-kentucky-office
Contact
Caring Excellence Northern KentuckyContact
Marcus OMalley
859-212-3224
https://caringexcellenceathome.com/northern-kentucky-office
