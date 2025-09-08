National Brain Tumor Society Appoints Renowned Pediatric Oncologist as Chief Scientific Officer
Boston, MA, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), the largest nonprofit organization in the U.S. dedicated to the brain tumor community, is proud to announce the appointment of Susan Blaney, MD, as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective September 2025, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Dr. Blaney brings decades of leadership in pediatric oncology and neuro-oncology research to NBTS, further strengthening the organization's strategic efforts to accelerate the development of treatments — and ultimately cures — for all brain tumors.
“We are honored to welcome Dr. Susan Blaney to the National Brain Tumor Society,” said David Arons, President and Chief Executive Officer of NBTS. “Her unparalleled experience in pediatric brain cancer research and her track record of leadership in national research collaboratives will be pivotal as we push toward more effective therapies and greater hope for families impacted by brain tumors.”
Prior to joining NBTS, Dr. Blaney served as Director of Texas Children’s Cancer Center and Division Chief of Pediatric Oncology at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM). She previously served as the Vice Chair of the NCI-funded Children’s Oncology Group (COG), Chair of the COG Phase 1 and Pilot Consortium, BCM’s Vice President of Clinical and Translational Research, Associate Chair of Clinical Research for BCM’s Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, and as Executive Vice Chair of the Department of Pediatrics.
Dr. Blaney has served as a member of the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Clinical Trials Advisory and Investigational Drug Steering Committees as well as a consultant to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pediatric Oncology Drug Advisory Committee. She has also served as a member and consultant to the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is an author of more than 220 peer-reviewed articles and a co-editor for the world’s leading pediatric oncology textbook.
Dr. Blaney has been recognized with multiple honors, including the Pioneer in Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Award from the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation, the Distinguished Faculty Award from BCM’s Alumni Association, and the U.S. Army Achievement and Meritorious Service Medals.
As Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Blaney will be responsible for shaping and executing NBTS’s scientific agenda, including the strategic direction of research initiatives, funding priorities, and partnerships with leading academic institutions, clinical consortia, government, and biopharmaceutical companies. Her appointment bolsters the NBTS research team, which already includes two in-house PhDs, with experience in industry and government.
“I am deeply inspired by NBTS’s bold vision and long-standing commitment to the brain tumor community,” said Dr. Blaney. “I’ve spent my career working to improve the lives of children with cancer, particularly those with brain tumors, and I’m excited to now help lead efforts that span the full spectrum of ages and tumor types, accelerating breakthroughs that can make a real difference for patients and families.”
Dr. Blaney earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, summa cum laude, from Xavier University in Cincinnati, followed by her medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio. She then completed her internship in pediatrics at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu and her pediatric residency at Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco. Dr. Blaney pursued her subspecialty training in pediatric hematology and oncology through a fellowship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Her early career was shaped by her service in the United States Army, where she held active-duty roles in military medical centers.
About the National Brain Tumor Society
Building on over 30 years of experience, the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) unrelentingly invests in, mobilizes, and unites the brain tumor community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and caregivers. Our focus on defeating brain tumors and improving the quality of patients’ lives is powered by our partnerships across the science, health care, policy, and business sectors. We fund treatments-focused research and convene those most critical to curing brain tumors — once and for all.
Contact
Tom Halkin
617-393-2849
www.braintumor.org
