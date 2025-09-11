From City Block to Plate: BoringGreens Powers Phoenix with Organic, Sustainable Microgreens

BoringGreens, a hyper-local urban hydroponic farm in Central Phoenix, grows organic microgreens bursting with intense flavors and vibrant colors. Using up to 90% less water than conventional farming and zero pesticides, BoringGreens supplies chefs, restaurants, and the community with fresh, sustainable greens grown right where they’re eaten.