STS Defence Celebrates New Apprentice Intake, Strengthening Its Commitment to Future Engineering Talent
STS Defence is pleased to announce the arrival of its 2025 cohort of apprentices, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of engineering professionals.
Gosport, United Kingdom, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As a leading provider of engineering and technology solutions to the defence sector, STS Defence continues to invest in early-career talent that will help shape the future of the industry.
The apprenticeship programme exemplifies STS Defence’s strategic approach to workforce development, combining academic learning with hands-on experience in a dynamic, real-world environment. Apprentices will be immersed in cutting-edge engineering projects, collaborating with seasoned professionals to develop critical skills in emerging technologies, systems integration, and innovative problem-solving.
Sean Scott, Head of Human Resources at STS Defence, commented; “We are proud to welcome our 2025 apprentices to STS Defence. This programme represents the foundation of a meaningful and impactful career. Our apprentices will contribute to vital projects from day one, gaining the experience and insight needed to thrive in a competitive and rapidly evolving sector. They are the future of UK engineering, and we are fully committed to supporting their development and success.”
