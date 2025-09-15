Press Releases>Technology>Industrial Technology>WoMaster>

WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G

WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments.

Barcelona, Spain, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WoMaster is proud to announce the launch of its latest additions to the unmanaged industrial Ethernet switch portfolio: the IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G. Designed to meet the growing demands of industrial automation, transportation, and smart city applications, these compact full-Gigabit switches combine rugged reliability with cost efficiency.

Compact and Rugged Design for Harsh Environments
All three models adopt a robust IP40-rated metal housing and wide operating temperature range of -25 to 75 °C, ensuring reliable operation in harsh industrial conditions. With ESD protection up to ±15KV air and ±8KV contact, and wide-range DC power inputs of 12–58V (with reverse connection protection), the IDS series guarantees secure and stable performance in critical applications.

Flexible Port Options for Different Applications

IDS205G: Compact 5-port Gigabit DIN-rail switch with 10Gbps switching capacity — ideal for space-limited cabinets.
IDS208GS: 8-port Gigabit switch with 16Gbps switching capacity and 16K MAC address table for larger automation systems.
IDS216G: High-capacity 16-port Gigabit switch with 32Gbps switching capacity, 2M packet buffer, and 10K jumbo frame support, suitable for bandwidth-intensive industrial networks.

Cost-Efficient, High-Performance Networking
By offering a full range of Gigabit port options at an affordable price point, the IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver cost-efficient networking without compromising reliability. They are engineered to meet the needs of most automation applications, including factory automation, transportation systems, and smart city infrastructure.
Contact
WoMaster
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
ContactContact
Categories