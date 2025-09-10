Author Bernard Grimm’s New Book, "Behind The Badge," is a Riveting Autobiographical Account That Documents Moments from the Author’s Lengthy Career in Law Enforcement
Recent release “Behind The Badge” from Page Publishing author Bernard Grimm invites readers to follow along as the author reflects upon his career in law enforcement with the Lancaster City PD and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. From humorous antics to serious and tragic crimes, Grimm bears it all as he pulls back the curtain on what true police work in America looks like.
Bausman, PA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bernard Grimm, who served for many years in the law enforcement field with the Lancaster City PD and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, has completed his new book, “Behind The Badge”: a stirring memoir that shares highlights from the author’s astounding career in law enforcement, and how each moment left a lasting impact on him.
With over thirty-nine years with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, author Bernard Grimm has seen it all. From high-speed car chases, shootouts, gruesome crime scenes involving murders and physical and sexual child abuse and murder of children and others. Full of short stories—some sad, some comical—“Behind The Badge” takes readers along as the author reminisces on some of the most impactful cases he encountered during his time on the force.
“This book, I can assure you, will be an easy read, and as such, I hope you do not fall asleep while reading it,” writes Grimm. “It will cover my history of twenty-six years with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and over thirteen years of service with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
“Some of the stories may be harder to handle, due to the nature of the content, but they will all, in effect, show you, the reader, what it is like being a law enforcement officer.
“It will also be a window, for those considering entering law enforcement, into what they may be getting into, and if they can’t handle the material found here, they may not have the fortitude for law enforcement.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bernard Grimm’s engaging series is a candid and emotionally raw look at what law enforcement work can look like in America, and how the author’s life was forever shaped by his dedication and service to his community.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Behind The Badge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
