Author Bernard Grimm’s New Book, "Behind The Badge," is a Riveting Autobiographical Account That Documents Moments from the Author’s Lengthy Career in Law Enforcement

Recent release “Behind The Badge” from Page Publishing author Bernard Grimm invites readers to follow along as the author reflects upon his career in law enforcement with the Lancaster City PD and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. From humorous antics to serious and tragic crimes, Grimm bears it all as he pulls back the curtain on what true police work in America looks like.