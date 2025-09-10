Author Warren Stone PhD’s New Book, “Journey to Illogical God: From Avoider to Embracer,” Follows the Author’s Twenty Year Path to Becoming a True Believer in God

Recent release “Journey to Illogical God: From Avoider to Embracer” from Covenant Books author Warren Stone PhD is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as he encounters a series of miraculous events that lead him to not only embrace God but dedicate his life to serving him after years of not believing in his existence.