Author Warren Stone PhD’s New Book, “Journey to Illogical God: From Avoider to Embracer,” Follows the Author’s Twenty Year Path to Becoming a True Believer in God
Recent release “Journey to Illogical God: From Avoider to Embracer” from Covenant Books author Warren Stone PhD is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as he encounters a series of miraculous events that lead him to not only embrace God but dedicate his life to serving him after years of not believing in his existence.
Benton, AR, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Warren Stone PhD, who holds MBA and PhD degrees in business from Virginia Commonwealth University and has fifty years of management experience in the corporate, small business, and education sectors, has completed his new book, “Journey to Illogical God: From Avoider to Embracer”: a fascinating read that chronicles and discusses the series of miraculous events that led the author to be saved by God and serve Him.
After falling through the ice on Lake Agnew, Ontario, in the dead of winter, author Warren Stone was trapped in an icy prison with water penetrating his clothing and gradually pulling him down. As his face slipped under the surface, he extended his right hand upward and shrieked, “God, help me!”
Though Warren expected to see Jesus take his hand and pull him to safety, he saw only snow against the darkened sky. He resigned himself to the fact he would drown in a moment, then blanked out. When he regained consciousness, he stood four feet back from the hole staring into the water and broken ice where he struggled. The only tracks in the snow on the lake were his and there was no disturbance in the snow around the hole.
The author tried to logically rationalize his escape for two years, without success. Finally, he had to admit that God saved him: a man who did not love or believe in Him; who never did one single thing for Him; and who denied and ridiculed Him.
This event spurred Warren to begin a twenty-year journey to God’s side. Along the way, events occurred that taught him about the power of God and his great love for him and others. And he also learned that God is not a logical being.
“I present myself as I was, how I progressed, and what I became in the long run,” shares Warren. “I share my early doubts about God and my refusal to submit to Him, exposing my failures, selfishness, arrogance, and pride along the way. It was not easy for me to strip my heart and mind naked in the following pages, but hopefully doing so will help others to find God more easily than I did.
“God comes to each of us in different ways, and it is unlikely that anyone else’s path will resemble mine in all respects. I was extremely ignorant of God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, and most readers are likely to be more knowledgeable than I was. I learned that He individualizes His approach to each one of us, and His responses to me will differ from those He gives to someone else. He always hears us and responds to us if we believe or want to believe in Him. In addition, God can contact us in many strange ways that we least expect, giving us blessings that differ from our requests.
“The stories are true and based upon both logical and illogical evidence. From childhood, we are taught to follow logic that leads to proof. However, some events occur that we cannot logically explain, and God himself refuses to be bound by rules of logic. He exists in a dimension which is different from ours, and He can trigger events that defy explanation. My dilemma was for me, a logical man, to find my way to an illogical God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Warren Stone PhD’s new book is a powerful and eye-opening testament to the power of faith, exploring how the author finally gave control of his life to God and became an enlightened person. Filled with true stories and unpredictable surprise endings, “Journey to Illogical God” is sure to resonate with readers who may doubt God’s presence in their lives, offering a fresh new perspective to encourage them to open their hearts to his divine possibilities.
Readers can purchase “Journey to Illogical God: From Avoider to Embracer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. The audible version is also now available.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
