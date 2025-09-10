Author Marcia V. Murray’s New Book, “The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Wisdom,” is a Poignant Account of How the Author’s Life Was Transformed Through Her Faith
Recent release “The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Wisdom” from Covenant Books author Marcia V. Murray is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that centers around the author’s journey to rediscover Christ, revealing how her growing faith has served her through life’s struggles and awakened her to God’s unending light.
Jamaica, NY, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marcia V. Murray, a teacher and counselor who currently resides in New York and holds a BA from Howard University and an MEd from Long Island University, has completed her new book, “The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Wisdom”: a gripping autobiography that depicts a modern woman’s encounter with Jesus Christ and the Roman Catholic Church.
“Everything I have written is the truth I have experienced,” shares Murray. “I want you to know that Jesus Christ is real. The Catholic Church is an authentic part of Christianity. Christianity is the only religion approved by Jesus Christ. Everyone is created by Jesus. Jesus is on His way. He is coming back to judge the living and the dead. Jesus is coming soon. Everyone has been notified because He is coming back.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marcia V. Murray’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s journey of accepting Christ into her life and awakening to the spiritual truths the Lord provides. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Wisdom” is sure to inspire readers to turn towards Christ as the author once did, leaving a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Wisdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
