Author Marcia V. Murray’s New Book, “The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Wisdom,” is a Poignant Account of How the Author’s Life Was Transformed Through Her Faith

Recent release “The Fear of the Lord is the Beginning of Wisdom” from Covenant Books author Marcia V. Murray is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that centers around the author’s journey to rediscover Christ, revealing how her growing faith has served her through life’s struggles and awakened her to God’s unending light.