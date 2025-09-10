Author Nancy M. Reed’s New Book, "The Firefly Chase," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Baby Bug and a Yellow Caterpillar Who Bond as They Chase After a Firefly
Recent release “The Firefly Chase” from Covenant Books author Nancy M. Reed is a heartfelt story of a baby bug who decides to chase after a firefly for fun one day. Along the way, he meets a yellow caterpillar, and together, the two new friends embark on their chase while overcoming various obstacles along the way.
Treadwell, NY, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nancy M. Reed, a loving mother and educator who loves the great outdoors, has completed her new book, “The Firefly Chase”: a riveting children’s book that centers around a baby bug and his new friend, a yellow caterpillar, who decide to fill their day chasing after a firefly.
Nancy Reed grew up in Bovina Center, New York, and was raised on a dairy farm. She then went to college to obtain her bachelor’s degree and, while teaching, she obtained her master’s degree and spent twenty years in the classroom and raised two daughters. When she is not creating imaginative stories for young readers, Nancy can be found indulging in her hobbies, which include horseback riding, hiking, biking, kayaking, and camping.
“Embark on a journey with a baby bug, a charming little yellow caterpillar, while they chase a firefly and navigate through colorful fields and over obstacles while skipping and counting along the way,” writes Reed. “Will they be able to catch the firefly? Only time will tell…
“‘The Firefly Chase’ is not just a book – it’s an adventure with colorful illustrations that will allow the reader to ‘live in the book’ as the characters are brought to life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nancy M. Reed’s new book draws inspiration from the author’s love of adventure and the great outdoors, and will help to instill a sense of wonder and appreciation for exploration and nature in young readers. With a delightful host of characters and colorful, eye-catching artwork, “The Firefly Chase” is perfect for bedtime, story time, or for any young reader who wants a creative journey while reading.
Readers can purchase “The Firefly Chase” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
