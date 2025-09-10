Author Nancy M. Reed’s New Book, "The Firefly Chase," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Baby Bug and a Yellow Caterpillar Who Bond as They Chase After a Firefly

Recent release “The Firefly Chase” from Covenant Books author Nancy M. Reed is a heartfelt story of a baby bug who decides to chase after a firefly for fun one day. Along the way, he meets a yellow caterpillar, and together, the two new friends embark on their chase while overcoming various obstacles along the way.