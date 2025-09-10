Author Sharon Sponheim’s New Book, "Love Waits: Book One," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Woman Who Embarks on a Journey of Faith to Truly Understand Who God is
Recent release “Love Waits: Book One” from Covenant Books author Sharon Sponheim is a poignant story that centers around Gabriella, a young woman who begins experiencing a crisis of faith. Recognizing that going to church and reading the Bible are not enough to know God, she sets out to better understand the Lord and what her faith truly means.
Casar, NC, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Sponheim, who currently resides in western North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Love Waits: Book One”: a compelling novel that follows a young woman’s journey to better know God and understand her faith.
“Gabriella is having a crisis of faith,” writes Sponheim. “Is she saved or not? She goes to church on Sundays; she reads the Bible, not daily, but still. She does all the right things, or at least she intends to do the right thing. How can she know if she’s saved or not?
“Gabriella’s quest to find out if she’s saved leads her on a journey to find out who God really is. With her best friends by her side and making a few new ones along the way, she discovers that God is so much more than the box that she had put Him in. She truly learns to understand the words, ‘Not my will be done but Yours’.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Sponheim’s new book is a stirring tale that explores just how far one’s faith in the Lord can take them. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Love Waits: Book One” serves as a poignant tribute to God’s everlasting love and salvation that is available for all, even those who may not truly understand Him.
Readers can purchase “Love Waits: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
