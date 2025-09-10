Author Sharon Sponheim’s New Book, "Love Waits: Book One," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Woman Who Embarks on a Journey of Faith to Truly Understand Who God is

Recent release “Love Waits: Book One” from Covenant Books author Sharon Sponheim is a poignant story that centers around Gabriella, a young woman who begins experiencing a crisis of faith. Recognizing that going to church and reading the Bible are not enough to know God, she sets out to better understand the Lord and what her faith truly means.