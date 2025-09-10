Author Jennifer Bourne’s New Book, "Fun Images in the Clouds," is an Interactive Tale That Invites Readers to Go Outside and Discover What They See in the Clouds
Recent release “Fun Images in the Clouds” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Bourne is a heartfelt story that aims to encourage readers of all ages to get outside and look up at the clouds to imagine what they see. With each photo of clouds she shares, Bourne invites readers to share in these fun activities with others, helping them to tap into their creativity and love for the outdoors.
Newport News, VA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Bourne, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a retired teacher, has completed her new book, “Fun Images in the Clouds”: a riveting book that reveals all the incredible sights one can see while gazing up at the clouds.
As a native Virginian, author Jennifer Bourne has always loved being outside doing various activities like biking, going to the park, gardening, and exploring the great outdoors. She loves learning about nature and sharing her knowledge about plants and animals (and even bugs), and finding cloud shapes in the sky with her family. With over thirty years’ experience working with children in elementary and middle schools, she continues to teach through her books.
“‘Fun Images in the Clouds’ inspires children to go outside and explore the sky,” writes Bourne. “This is an interactive book that kids of all ages can engage with and learn about finding and identifying what the clouds look like to them. There is more than one right answer for what the clouds may look like. It teaches children how to associate cloud images with real life animals (and other things) that they already know. ‘Fun Images in the Clouds’ encourages children to share this outdoor creative activity with others.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Bourne’s new book is inspired by the author’s own childhood activities and the ones she shares with her granddaughter, Ryleigh, who especially enjoys the many things she imagines in the clouds. Through sharing her story, Bourne hopes to inspire others to get outside and discover the incredible wonders that await them up in the clouds.
Readers can purchase “Fun Images in the Clouds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
