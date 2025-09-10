Author Jennifer Bourne’s New Book, "Fun Images in the Clouds," is an Interactive Tale That Invites Readers to Go Outside and Discover What They See in the Clouds

Recent release “Fun Images in the Clouds” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Bourne is a heartfelt story that aims to encourage readers of all ages to get outside and look up at the clouds to imagine what they see. With each photo of clouds she shares, Bourne invites readers to share in these fun activities with others, helping them to tap into their creativity and love for the outdoors.