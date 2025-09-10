Authors Gloria and Monnie Fuentes’s New Book, "Classic Styles 1940s: Movies, Music, Cars and Clothes," Explores the Fascinating Culture of the 1940s in America

Recent release “Classic Styles 1940s: Movies, Music, Cars and Clothes” from Covenant Books authors Gloria and Monnie Fuentes is a riveting look at the incredible cultural styles of the 1940s. From fashion trends to popular music and films, “Classic Styles 1940s” is a love letter to a bygone era that still has lasting influences into the modern era.