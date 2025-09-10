Author Eric Meintz’s New Book, "Systemic Justice, an Honest Understanding of Biblical Justice," Offers a Scriptural Framework to Address Systemic Issues in the World
Recent release “Systemic Justice, an Honest Understanding of Biblical Justice” from Covenant Books author Eric Meintz is a compelling and thought-provoking read that draws from the Bible to explore the concepts of justice in the modern era, and what can be done to fix the systemic issues within the justice system through a Scriptural lens.
Wentzville, MO, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eric Meintz, a husband, father, and church leader who works as a special education teacher with high-need students, has completed his new book, “Systemic Justice, an Honest Understanding of Biblical Justice”: an enlightening look how to address institutional issues within the justice system based off advice gleaned from Biblical passages.
“There has been much time given in our society to talking about systemic bad,” writes Meintz. “While this can have a purpose, focusing on negatives rarely leads to positive changes. ‘Systemic Justice, an Honest Understanding of Biblical Justice’ looks at positive actions and how the Bible instructs us to address the systemic issue of justice within our world. With the Scriptures as the focus, this book places a foundation to build the framework of our reasoning.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eric Meintz’s new book examines the history of justice as outlined in the Scriptures, the instructions given to the judges, kings, and people on how to carry out God’s justice, and how this justice ties into the present world.
Readers can purchase “Systemic Justice, an Honest Understanding of Biblical Justice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
