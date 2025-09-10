Author Eric Meintz’s New Book, "Systemic Justice, an Honest Understanding of Biblical Justice," Offers a Scriptural Framework to Address Systemic Issues in the World

Recent release “Systemic Justice, an Honest Understanding of Biblical Justice” from Covenant Books author Eric Meintz is a compelling and thought-provoking read that draws from the Bible to explore the concepts of justice in the modern era, and what can be done to fix the systemic issues within the justice system through a Scriptural lens.