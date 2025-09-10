Author Helen King’s New Book, "Inspiring You!" Aims to Encourage Readers to Live a More Fulfilling Life and Forge a Long Lasting and Deeply Personal Relationship with God

Recent release “Inspiring You!” from Covenant Books author Helen King is a faith-based read that focuses on how one can develop an intimate relationship with God. Inspired by the author’s own walk with Christ, “Inspiring You!” will provide readers with the tools they need to strengthen their faith and walk with God each and every day.