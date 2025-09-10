Author Helen King’s New Book, "Inspiring You!" Aims to Encourage Readers to Live a More Fulfilling Life and Forge a Long Lasting and Deeply Personal Relationship with God
Recent release “Inspiring You!” from Covenant Books author Helen King is a faith-based read that focuses on how one can develop an intimate relationship with God. Inspired by the author’s own walk with Christ, “Inspiring You!” will provide readers with the tools they need to strengthen their faith and walk with God each and every day.
Lake City, PA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Helen King, who worked in finance and corporate analytics, and enjoys going to jazz festivals, biking, and walking along the Hudson River, has completed her new book, “Inspiring You!”: a riveting series that explores how individuals can further develop their connection to the Lord.
“This is an inspirational book intended to lead you through a potential road map for how to develop an intimate relationship and walk closer with God,” writes King. “If you are not interested in developing a closer relationship with God, this book will help you to live life better and make you better at life.
“The ideas are presented from a perspective that encourages introspection from those who read it and motivates them to make better choices so they live their lives with fewer regrets.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Helen King’s new book will connect with readers from all walks of life as they discover what a relationship with God can do for them. Heartfelt and enlightening, “Inspiring You!” is a vital resource for anyone looking to live a better, and more fulfilling existence.
Readers can purchase “Inspiring You!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This is an inspirational book intended to lead you through a potential road map for how to develop an intimate relationship and walk closer with God,” writes King. “If you are not interested in developing a closer relationship with God, this book will help you to live life better and make you better at life.
“The ideas are presented from a perspective that encourages introspection from those who read it and motivates them to make better choices so they live their lives with fewer regrets.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Helen King’s new book will connect with readers from all walks of life as they discover what a relationship with God can do for them. Heartfelt and enlightening, “Inspiring You!” is a vital resource for anyone looking to live a better, and more fulfilling existence.
Readers can purchase “Inspiring You!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories