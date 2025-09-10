Author Emory D. Kale’s New Book, "Resolute Storm: An Extractor Adventure," is the Thrilling Sequel to "The Extractor," Continuing the Story of Daniel Jameson McKenzie

Recent release “Resolute Storm: An Extractor Adventure” from Covenant Books author Emory D. Kale is the continuing saga of Daniel Jameson McKenzie, along with his friends and family, on a mission to save the president’s children.