Author Emory D. Kale’s New Book, "Resolute Storm: An Extractor Adventure," is the Thrilling Sequel to "The Extractor," Continuing the Story of Daniel Jameson McKenzie
Recent release “Resolute Storm: An Extractor Adventure” from Covenant Books author Emory D. Kale is the continuing saga of Daniel Jameson McKenzie, along with his friends and family, on a mission to save the president’s children.
Lakeland, FL, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emory D. Kale, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in speech communications from Florida State University in 1979, has completed his new book, “Resolute Storm: An Extractor Adventure”: an engrossing sequel that rejoins Daniel and Lynne, who are now are caught up in a plot where the adult children of the president of the United States have been abducted, accompanied by a demand for a ransom and the freeing of a terrorist imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp.
After hearing of Daniel’s previous exploits, the president seeks his advice on how to get his children back. Daniel makes a rather unorthodox assessment of where the children are likely held, which differs dramatically from the intelligence experts in the US government. He also recommends a complex and dangerous mission to bring them out through an underwater cave passage using scuba. The president’s advisers disagree, and Daniel’s assessment of the situation and his rescue plan is discounted. A three-pronged strike is ultimately authorized using covert military special ops teams. Against the counsel of his advisers, however, and without their knowledge, the president also sends Daniel to go after his children using his plan as an insurance policy.
The adventure takes Daniel to the Yucatán Peninsula and through underwater caves in the rescue attempt. In the final moments of their escape in a small plane from a remote runway, they take fire from a sniper, wounding the president’s daughter and striking the plane. With damaged flight controls, they are forced to crash-land on a US aircraft carrier deployed off the coast.
In the ensuing investigation of events, questions arise as to Daniel’s honesty, fidelity, and patriotism when evidence comes to light that seems to conclusively implicate him in a terrorist plot. Even those closest to him begin to suspect that he may not be the man they thought he was.
Following his graduation, author Emory D. Kale entered the United States Air Force, serving for nearly fifteen years, initially as an aircraft communications and navigation systems specialist while enlisted and, after receiving his commission, as an ICBM deputy missile combat crew commander, ICBM missile combat crew commander, missile operations instructor, code controller, and ICBM maintenance officer. During this time, he completed a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Missouri.
After his Air Force career, he entered a new chapter in his life in 1996 as an elementary school teacher at North Lakeland Elementary School in Lakeland, Florida, teaching both in the classroom and in running the school science lab. During this time, he became certified as a cave diver and open water scuba diving instructor. He also became an archery instructor and coach in both the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) and Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA).
Retiring in 2018 from public school teaching after twenty-two years, he began devoting his time to teaching scuba diving and writing. In 2024, he returned to public education to supplement his retirement income as a paraprofessional at Sleepy Hill Elementary School, where he also runs an after-school archery program. His activities, along with his military background, became the inspiration for some of the skills of his characters and the events that occur in his books.
As of 2024, he and his wife have been married for forty-three years, have two grown daughters, and have two grandchildren. “Resolute Storm” is his second novel and sequel to his first novel, “The Extractor.”
Kale writes, “The only sound was that of the water as it gently lapped at the shoreline. There were no waves. The weather was calm, with only the gentlest of breezes coming off the water to the beach, which fronted the Grande Caribbean Adventure and Dive Resort, a new resort hotel on the southern coast of Belize on the Yucatán Peninsula. The hotel, trees, and beach cabanas stood out in stark relief, even though the hour was quite late. A full moon was hovering just above the horizon, its light reflecting off the water and illuminating the surrounding area. It was quite the picturesque scene had anyone been out to view it, but at this hour, the beach was deserted of any guests.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emory D. Kale’s new book invites readers to discover the continuation of Daniel and Lynne’s story.
Readers can purchase “Resolute Storm: An Extractor Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
