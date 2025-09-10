Author Richard Scott’s New Book, "A Quest for Dispensation," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Encouraging Readers to Open Themselves to God’s Divine Truths
Recent release “A Quest for Dispensation” from Covenant Books author Richard Scott is a thought-provoking and heartfelt series of poems that delves into themes of love, life, and divine favor, exploring the value of what individuals are entitled to through their connection to their faith and Christ.
Olive Branch, MS, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Scott has completed his new book, “A Quest for Dispensation”: a stirring and compelling assortment of poems that reveals the inherent gifts available to those who open themselves up to God’s presence in their lives.
“‘A Quest for Dispensation’ is a collection of poetry that addresses subjects such as love, life, and favor,” writes Scott. “We’ll break down these subjects, whereby you can see the value of what you’re entitled to. There is a divine thread that runs through them connecting us to a higher power that unlocks hidden truths.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Scott’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s strong faith in God, as well as his belief that all people have work to do for their Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Through sharing his writings, Scott hopes to reach and encourage others in the faith, helping to remind them of the incredible possibilities awaiting those who truly give themselves over to God.
Readers can purchase “A Quest for Dispensation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
