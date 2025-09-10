Author Richard Scott’s New Book, "A Quest for Dispensation," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Encouraging Readers to Open Themselves to God’s Divine Truths

Recent release “A Quest for Dispensation” from Covenant Books author Richard Scott is a thought-provoking and heartfelt series of poems that delves into themes of love, life, and divine favor, exploring the value of what individuals are entitled to through their connection to their faith and Christ.