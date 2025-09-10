Harry Hutchins’s New Book, "Backpacking to Elfland," is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure That Follows One Man’s Journey to Send a Message from Heaven to Elfland
Dekalb, IL, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Harry Hutchins, a teacher of mathematics and computer science, has completed his most recent book, “Backpacking to Elfland”: a stirring tale that centers around one man’s mission to serve as a messenger between heaven and the king of Elfland.
“I am off on an errand to Elfland,” writes Hutchins. “It’s not clear how to get started, how long it will take, what challenges I may encounter, or what to expect when I arrive. What is clear is that there will be a lot of walking.”
Published by Fulton Books, Harry Hutchins’s book is partly inspired by the author’s lifelong passion for folklore, mythology, fantasy, and science fiction, and will transport readers as they follow along on the thrilling path to Elfland. Expertly paced and full of rich world-building, “Backpacking to Elfland” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Backpacking to Elfland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I am off on an errand to Elfland,” writes Hutchins. “It’s not clear how to get started, how long it will take, what challenges I may encounter, or what to expect when I arrive. What is clear is that there will be a lot of walking.”
Published by Fulton Books, Harry Hutchins’s book is partly inspired by the author’s lifelong passion for folklore, mythology, fantasy, and science fiction, and will transport readers as they follow along on the thrilling path to Elfland. Expertly paced and full of rich world-building, “Backpacking to Elfland” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Backpacking to Elfland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories